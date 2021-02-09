UHV's Kaylee Lopez

UHV freshman Kaylee Lopez was named Red River Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 1-7.

 Contributed Photo

University of Houston-Victoria freshman infielder Kaylee Lopez has been named Red River Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week for the week for Feb. 1-7.

In her collegiate debut, Lopez picked up a base hit in all four games at the Our Lady of the Lake Nationwide Classic and finished with a team high nine RBIs and eight hits. She compiled a .500 batting average with a .562 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage.

The Sinton graduate also finished with six putouts and four assists while played third and second base for the Jaguars.

Her biggest games came against Bellevue University where she went 6-for-8 with seven RBIs.

