University of Houston-Victoria freshman infielder Kaylee Lopez has been named Red River Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week for the week for Feb. 1-7.
In her collegiate debut, Lopez picked up a base hit in all four games at the Our Lady of the Lake Nationwide Classic and finished with a team high nine RBIs and eight hits. She compiled a .500 batting average with a .562 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage.
The Sinton graduate also finished with six putouts and four assists while played third and second base for the Jaguars.
Her biggest games came against Bellevue University where she went 6-for-8 with seven RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.