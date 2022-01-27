Terry Puhl grew up pitching and playing the infield in Melville, Saskatchewan.
But scout Harry Morgan was convinced Puhl could play the outfield when he signed with the Houston Astros in 1973.
“I had pretty good speed,” said Puhl, who will begin his 15th season as the head baseball coach at UHV on Friday at Riverside Stadium. “I never played a day in the outfield in Canada until I came to the U.S. They said you can hit, you can throw, you don’t throw good enough to be a pitcher and you can run. That’s the making of an outfielder.”
Puhl played the position for the first time in spring training and went on to a 15-year major league career, 14 of those years in left field for the Astros.
Puhl had a career .280 average with 1,361 hits and 270 stolen bases, while excelling defensively.
Puhl committed only 18 errors in 2,651 chances for a career fielding percentage of .993, which ranks 18th all-time in major league history.
Puhl’s contributions to the Astros have led to his selection to the team’s Hall of Fame.
Puhl will be inducted with former general manager Tal Smith on Aug. 13 when the Astros play the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park.
Puhl was inducted into the Saskatchewan Hall of Fame in 1994, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.
“The Astros Hall of Fame is the one I really wanted,” Puhl said. “To get an orange jacket and be one of the elite…I know most of those guys who are in there and I’ve played with some of them. It’s a real honor.”
Puhl was called up by the Astros in 1977 and remained with the team until 1990. He played in the 1978 All-Star Game, but his fondest memories are the relationships he formed with his teammates.
“Even to this day, I’m friends with many, many guys,” Puhl said. “I almost played with two generations of players. There was the generation when I first came that’s an older group and they all kind of got weeded out and then I played through the 80s pretty much a lot of the same guys and then at the very end I was kind of one of the last guys standing of that group and now some new guys like Ken Caminiti and Craig Biggio and now those guys are retired and gone. Baseball moves fast.”
Puhl is happy to receive the honor with Smith, who negotiated some of his contracts.
“He got me on a few contracts so we still needle each other a little bit,” Puhl said. “But he’s a good man.”
