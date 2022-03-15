UHV head baseball coach Terry Puhl will retire at the end of the season.
Puhl told his players of his decision during Tuesday’s practice at Riverside Stadium.
Puhl is in his 15th season at UHV, and has been the head coach since the program started in 2008.
He has an overall record of 318-339. The Jaguars will take an 8-12 record into Wednesday’s game against St. Edward’s in Austin.
Puhl played 15 seasons in the major leagues, most with the Houston Astros. He coached the Canadian Olympic team in the 2008 summer games.
Puhl has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame.
He will be inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame on Aug. 13.
