UHV head baseball coach Terry Puhl will retire at the end of the season.

Puhl told his players of his decision during Tuesday’s practice at Riverside Stadium.

Puhl is in his 15th season at UHV, and has been the head coach since the program started in 2008.

He has an overall record of 318-339. The Jaguars will take an 8-12 record into Wednesday’s game against St. Edward’s in Austin.

Puhl played 15 seasons in the major leagues, most with the Houston Astros. He coached the Canadian Olympic team in the 2008 summer games.

Puhl has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame on Aug. 13.

Recommended For You


Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.