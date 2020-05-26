Terry Puhl had just been promoted by the Houston Astros when he met the late Bob Watson.
Watson shared some thoughts with Puhl that stuck with him throughout his career.
“He walked over to me and said, ‘Terry, I’m going to give you a little advice,’” Puhl recalled. ‘“If you want to survive up here in the Astrodome, you better keep the ball out of the air.’”
Puhl never forgot and went on to hit .280 over a 15-year major league career.
“Players today try to hit the ball in the air,” said Puhl, who has been the head baseball coach at UHV for 13 seasons. “If I’d done that, I would have probably spent a couple of weeks in the big leagues and my tail would have been out of there.”
Puhl was mostly known for his defensive prowess with the Astros, but he recently got some recognition for his offense.
In a list of the sweetest swings in baseball by mlb.com, Puhl was the choice for the Astros.
“A lot of those guys (21) are left-handed hitters,” said Puhl, who swung from the left side. “I really liked that my name was right next to (Mike) Trout’s name. Someone asked me what I was going to be doing later that night and I said, ‘I’ll probably go hang out with Junior (Griffey), Trout and Ted (Williams).”
Much of Puhl’s swing was self-taught, but he also credits Rookie League instructor Julio Linares and Triple-A manager Jim Beauchamp.
“Julio Linares had us take 200 swings a day into a tarp,” Puhl said. “You groove a swing when you do 200 swings for two or three months. I was fortunate to have two coaches in the minor leagues that had significant parts in building my swing.”
Watson was also responsible for a milestone in Puhl’s career.
Puhl, who had singled and stole second off of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Elias Sosa, scored his first major-league run when Watson singled in the bottom of the 10th inning of a 3-2 win in the Astrodome.
“I was always a consistent hitter,” Puhl said. “The very fact that I hit in the Astrodome showed that because that was a tough place to hit.”
Puhl works with the hitters at UHV on their swings and admits the list will only bolster his credentials.
“I printed that all out,” he said. “I may even put a copy of it in my coffin.”
