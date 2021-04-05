UHV's Max Schliesing has been named the Association of Independent Institution's Men's Golfer of the Week.
Schliesing, a sophomore from Zermatt, Switzerland, finished three rounds at 1-under par at the UHV Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational.
Schliesing's final score of 215 at the Victoria Country Club tied for second and helped the Jaguars win the team title.
Schliesing has finished first and second in the tournaments he's competed in this season.
