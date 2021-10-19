WACO — UHV's Brandon Watts and Nisa Ollivierre were named the Red River Athletic Conference Men's and Women's Soccer Defensive Players of the Week for Oct. 11-17.
Watts captained the Jaguars' defense to a pair of 2-0 shutout victories over University of the Southwest and Paul Quinn College. UHV improved to 8-0 in conference and 11-1-1 overall.
Ollivierre, a senior midfielder from Baytown, led UHV's defense to a 2-0 win over USW and a 3-0 win over PQC.
Ollivierre became UHV's all-time leader in games played at 67. The Jaguars improved to 5-3 in the RRAC and 9-5 on the season.
