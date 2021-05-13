UHV senior defender Connagh Wilks and sophomore midfielder Karlo Lopez received honorable mention on the 2020 NAIA Men's Soccer All-America team on Thursday.
The duo led the Jaguars to an 8-1-1 season and the Red River Athletic Conference regular season title.
Wilks appeared in seven games, scoring one goal and recording two saves. For his career, he has tallied 10 goals with seven assists and has three game-winning goals.
Wilks was named the RRAC Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-conference for the third straight year. He was also named to the United Soccer coaches 2019 NAIA Men’s Soccer All-West Region first team and second team all-conference in 2017.
Lopez led the Jaguars with six goals, two assists and a team-leading 14 points in nine games.
He was named the RRAC Newcomer of the Year and all-conference first team this past season, his first with the Jaguars.
