In an effort to increase accessibility of high school football games and encourage social distancing across Texas, the UIL will allow live telecasts of high school football games on Friday nights during the regular season with the exception of linear telecasts on September 25.
A telecast is defined as any live or tape-delayed video footage of a contest in its entirety that can be transmitted through television, Internet Web stream, Webcast, video podcast, smart phone apps, tablet computer apps, closed-circuit channels, weather cameras or any other medium.
If providing announcers as part of the telecast, announcers should follow the following announcer guidelines:
The telecast should provide announcers who are competent and exhibit professionalism. No dramatization shall be made of any unsportsmanlike conduct, incidents or displays on the part of the participants or fans. There shall be no destructive criticisms of officials’ decisions. No mention shall be made of injuries, unpreventable accidents, or other incidents which may cause any anxiety on the part of the viewers.
Press Box Guidelines
The host venue should make every attempt to accommodate both the Home and Visitor Team production crews for telecasts and webcasts while following all social distancing recommendations, face covering requirements, and other health related recommendations by their local and state authorities. Press box capacity should include at least six feet between individuals when possible, and all individuals are required to wear face coverings. Schools should limit production crews to those individuals essential to the telecast.
