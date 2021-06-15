AUSTIN — The UIL voted unopposed to allow high school football games to be live streamed on the Internet.
The vote came at the UIL's annual Legislative Council Meeting on Tuesday.
The council also voted on proposals put forward by the staff and the public.
The UIL permitted games to be web streamed in the 2020-21 season due to stadium restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there was a question as to whether streams would continue to be broadcast in the 2021 season.
A public proposal to add a shot clock for Class 5A/6A basketball games was put forward, but the council took no action.
The UIL approved an amendment to modify the practice start dates for softball and baseball, as well as an amendment to clarify the authority of the UIL State Executive Committee when an assault of a sports official occurs.
