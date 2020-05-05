Scoreboard logo

The UIL has announced changes to its physical policy for junior high and high school athletes.

These changes were mad to accommodate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new policy, any athlete that has had a physical in the previous year will be allowed to participate in athletics.

No physical will be required for the upcoming school year unless the student has never had a previous athletics physical, the student has had some sort of surgery since their previous physical or if the student answers yes to one of the first six questions on the medical history form.

All incoming seventh and ninth graders will still have to take a physical under the new policy.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.