The UIL has announced changes to its physical policy for junior high and high school athletes.
These changes were mad to accommodate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the new policy, any athlete that has had a physical in the previous year will be allowed to participate in athletics.
No physical will be required for the upcoming school year unless the student has never had a previous athletics physical, the student has had some sort of surgery since their previous physical or if the student answers yes to one of the first six questions on the medical history form.
All incoming seventh and ninth graders will still have to take a physical under the new policy.
