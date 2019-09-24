AUSTIN – A Cuero athlete was denied eligibility by the State Executive Committee of the UIL.
The committee met Tuesday and voted 4-1 to deny an appeal by Cuero of the ruling made by the District 13-4A, Division II Executive Committee.
The district executive committee ruled the athlete had changed schools for athletic purposes.
