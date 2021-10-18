AUSTIN — Changes are in store for UIL swimming and diving programs in the 2022-23 school year.
The UIL’s Legislative Council met Monday and approved an amendment for Class 4A and below for the sport.
UIL swimmers currently compete at the Class 5A and 6A levels regardless of their school’s classification.
As a result of the decision, Victoria West and Victoria East will be in a different district in the next school year.
The current district includes El Campo, Bay City, Brazosport, Columbia, Wharton, Sweeny, Palacios, Needville and Van Vleck, which are all classified Class 4A and smaller.
The Legislative Council also approved an amendment creating a structure for the water polo pilot program, which will begin in the 2022-23 school year.
A proposed formula for school’s allowing homeschool students to participate in athletics was adapted by the council for use in the upcoming 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 realignment and reclassification.
The proposals must be approved by the Commissioner of Education.
