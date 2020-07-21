The UIL announced Tuesday that it is delaying the start to the Class 5A and 6A football and volleyball seasons.
Football practices, which were set to begin on Aug. 3 have now been pushed back to Sept. 7. while games have been delayed to Sept. 24.
The playoffs will also be pushed back for football with the first round beginning Dec. 5. The state championship game will be on an undetermined date in January.
Volleyball may also begin practices on Sept. 7, and play games starting Sept. 14. Playoffs will start Nov. Nov. 17 and the state tournament will be played Dec. 11 and 12.
Class 1-4A schools were unaffected in the announcement.
Below is the full UIL fall schedule.
