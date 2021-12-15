(All games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)
Class 6A, Division I
- Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville, 3 p.m., Saturday
Class 6A, Division II
- Austin Westlake vs. Denton Guyer, 7 p.m., Saturday
Class 5A, Division I
- Katy Paetow vs. College Station, 7 p.m., Friday
Class 5A, Division II
- Liberty Hill vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 11 a.m., Saturday
Class 4A, Division I
- Austin Johnson vs. Stephenville, 11 a.m., Friday
Class 4A, Division II
- China Spring vs. Gilmer, 3 p.m., Friday
Class 3A, Division I
- Lorena vs. Brock, 3 p.m., Thursday
Class 3A, Division II
- Franklin vs. Gunter, 7 p.m., Thursday
Class 2A, Division I
- Shiner vs. Hawley
Class 2A, Division II
- Falls City vs. Stratford, 11 a.m., Thursday
Class 1A, Division I
- Westbrook 72, May 66
Class 1A, Division II
Strawn vs. Matador Motley County
