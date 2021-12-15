Football logo

(All games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

Class 6A, Division I

  • Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville, 3 p.m., Saturday

Class 6A, Division II

  • Austin Westlake vs. Denton Guyer, 7 p.m., Saturday

Class 5A, Division I

  • Katy Paetow vs. College Station, 7 p.m., Friday

Class 5A, Division II

  • Liberty Hill vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 11 a.m., Saturday

Class 4A, Division I

  • Austin Johnson vs. Stephenville, 11 a.m., Friday

Class 4A, Division II

  • China Spring vs. Gilmer, 3 p.m., Friday

Class 3A, Division I

  • Lorena vs. Brock, 3 p.m., Thursday

Class 3A, Division II

  • Franklin vs. Gunter, 7 p.m., Thursday

Class 2A, Division I

  • Shiner vs. Hawley

Class 2A, Division II

  • Falls City vs. Stratford, 11 a.m., Thursday

Class 1A, Division I

  • Westbrook 72, May 66

Class 1A, Division II

Strawn vs. Matador Motley County

