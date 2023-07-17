HOUSTON — The introduction of Name, Image and Likeness and the possibility of school vouchers has the attention of the UIL.
UIL administrators addressed an uncertain future for high school athletics at their annual Texas High School Coaches Association coaching school press conference.
“The changing landscape of athletics from the professional level to the collegiate level and that trickles down to the high school level,” said Jamey Harrison, the UIL’s deputy director, “creates a number of ongoing challenges for us in the immediate or down the road future about what this might look like in three years, five years, 10 years.”
Governor Greg Abbott has been pushing for a voucher system that could be taken up in a possible third special session of the Texas Legislature.
“We’ve talked about some general philosophies about how that would work,” Harrison said. “We have some language and existing rules within ISDs that have multiple high schools and they allow students the choice to go to any of those schools.”
Texas law currently forbids NIL at the high school level. But the UIL has been in discussion with another state — Harrison wouldn’t disclose which state — that currently allows NIL for high school athletes.
“I do think that our current state where we do have a law that prohibits it is allowing us in real time to learn from other states,” said Ray Zepeda, the UIL’s athletic director. “We’re going to be able to learn from others that are making rash decisions that are leading to outcomes that we can’t support here in Texas.”
Harrison is concerned with the direction NIL and vouchers could take high school athletics.
“If I might lose a player to another state so they can take advantage of NIL, if we then make NIL legal in Texas, would it be easier to lose that player to another Texas high school with a better NIL deal? Harrison asked. “You get into the great divide between the haves and the have nots and who can generate the most money.
“We have talked to other states who said that as soon as it became legal, they started getting calls from booster clubs saying we want to change to a collective like in college, and raise money like we did before but instead of using it to buy uniforms and helmets, use it to have NIL deals for kids to get more kids at our schools. I’m not sure that’s what high school athletics in Texas is supposed to be.”
Realignment and reclassification
The UIL will release its realignment and reclassification for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years in February.
Harrison admitted the large disparity in enrollment numbers for Class 4A schools continues to be an issue.
“4A has been the concern for a long, long time and will continue to be,” he said. “I would need a white board and various options for what realignment might look like in the future.”
One of the possible options, creating a Class 7A, won’t be on the table in the upcoming realignment and reclassification.
“I can tell you we don’t have the numbers for a true 7A conference right now,” Harrison said. “Any number you ask someone where that cutoff might be? There’s just not enough schools to create an entire conference.”
Heat is on
UIL high school football practices begin July 31.
UIL officials are extremely concerned about protecting athletes working out in soaring temperatures.
“We’ll be sending emails to our coaches, trainers, and school superintendents,” Harrison said. “We’ll start football practices in the middle of what seems to be one of the hottest summers. We want to make sure our coaches are reminded of heat illnesses and response and preparedness. That’s maybe our most pressing concern right now.”