The UIL is considering allowing athletic competitions to be extended beyond its previous timeline.
The UIL released a statement Friday announcing modifications in its plans for the resumption of activities.
The modifications were made in accordance with the Executive Order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott mandating that schools remain closed through May 4 because of the COVID-19 virus.
The UIL said it “is further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year.”
The modifications are based on schools resuming operations on May 4.
The statement said as the date approaches the UIL will provide schools with more specific instructions about resuming activities.
Victoria East baseball coach Wes Kolle was pleased by the UIL’s announcement.
“It looks like they had a plan in place and then given the May 4 return to school, if that stays true, then it looks they can modify whatever plan they had and we can still play some ball,” Kolle said. “It’s encouraging, no doubt. It’s a positive among all the negatives.”
