SAN ANTONIO — The UIL hasn’t ruled out creating a Class 7A in its reclassification and realignment process.

But adding a larger class is not likely to occur for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.

“It’s really a math problem,” said Jamey Harrison, the University Interscholastic League’s deputy director said on Sunday at the organization’s annual new conference as part of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s coaching school.

Harrison explained there are 500 schools in Class 5A and 6A combined and 190 in Class 4A.

“You’re going to need about 600 schools to make that work,” Harrison said. “We know we have 500. Where’s that other 100 going to come from? When you look from the bottom of the current 5A down to pick up another 100 schools, you’ve got to go pretty deep to get the enrollment. You get in that 1,100, 1,200, 1,300 range, there aren’t just that many schools.”

Harrison admitted the state’s growth makes adding a Class 7A a good possibility in the future.

“Texas is such a fast-growing state,” he said. “There are some ISDs where it feels like they open a new high school every 7 minutes. As those continue to be added to the roster of UIL schools, we get closer and closer to that 7A rank.”

Harrison also discussed the issues created by Class 5A schools opting up from Division II to Division I in football.

Harrison said most of the opt ups come from districts with multiple schools. Victoria West had Division II numbers in the last reclassification and realignment, but opted up to remain in a district with Victoria East, which had Division I numbers.

“We’re trying to fine tune those knobs where we keep them as equal as the total number of schools in Division I and Division II as we can,” Harrison said. “We still have a lot of things to work out in 5A split conferences. There’s some conversations about why you can opt in or how many can opt up because it’s really the opt ups that impact the overall final process.”

The UIL is adding water polo and a Class 4A in swimming and diving in the upcoming school year.

Susan Elza, the UIL’s athletic director, said about 175 schools will compete in water polo. The season will begin in August and run through late October.

Class 4A swimming will include four regions instead of the eight for Class 5A and 6A. The Class 4A state meet will be held the week before the 5A/6A state meet at a site to be determined.

Nothing on NIL

Some states allow high school athletes to benefit as college athletes do from their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Texas is not one of those states. High school athletes receiving benefits is not allowed by state law.

Harrison said the UIL would not announce any policies on NIL unless the state Legislature makes it legal.

Shot clock shot down

The UIL Legislative Council recently voted down the proposal to add a shot clock for basketball games.

“We need schools and basketball coaches to come to a consensus that’s what they want,” Harrison said, “and right now there is no consensus that is what they want.”

Elite teams coming

The Texas High School Coaches Association plans to introduce super elite teams in every sport in each classification throughout the state in the upcoming school year.

The teams will be selected by a panels that will include 808 coaches from different sports.

The association also plans to honor a coach of the year in each sport.