The following are the area basketball and volleyball districts for the 2022-24 high school seasons.
BASKETBALL
District 29-5A
- Victoria East
- Victoria West
- CC Carroll
- Flour Bluff
- CC Veterans Memorial
- CC King
- CC Miller
- CC Moody
- CC Ray
- Gregory-Portland
District 25-4A
- El Campo
- Wharton
- Bellville
- Navasota
- Needville
- Royal
- Sealy
District 26-4A
- Bay City
- Alvin Iowa Colony
- Brazosport
- La Marque
- Stafford
- Sweeny
- Columbia
District 28-4A
- Cuero
- Gonzales
- La Vernia
- SA Young Men's Leadership
- SA Young Women's Leadership
- SA Fox Tech
- SA Kennedy
- SA Memorial
District 30-4A
- Calhoun
- Beeville
- West Oso
- Ingleside
- Orange Grove
- Rockport-Fulton
- Sinton
District 24-3A
- Van Vleck
- Boling
- Danbury
- East Bernard
- H. Harmony School of Discovery
- Hempstead
- Hitchcock
- Brazos
District 25-3A
- Rice Consolidated
- Edna
- Tidehaven
- Hallettsville
- Palacios
- Industrial
- Yoakum
- Columbus
District 26-3A
- Nixon-Smiley
- Luling
- Marion
- SA Great Hearts Monte Vista N
- SA Great Hearts Northern Oaks
- SA Cole
- Randolph
District 27-3A
- Karnes City
- Jourdanton
- Poteet
- Poth
- South San Antonio West
District 29-3A
- Goliad
- Aransas Pass
- George West
- Mathis
- Odem
- Taft
District 28-2A
- Bloomington
- Flatonia
- Ganado
- Louise
- Schulenburg
- Shiner
- Weimar
District 30-2A
- Falls City
- Brackettville
- Charlotte
- La Pryor
- SA Lee Academy
- Sabinal
- SA Stacey
- Stockdale
District 31-2A
- Kenedy
- Refugio
- Yorktown
- Woodsboro
- Port Aransas
- Skidmore-Tynan
- Three Rivers
District 30-1A
- Austwell-Tivoli
- Moulton
- Runge
- Nordheim
- Pettus
- Prairie Lea
- Waelder
Volleyball
District 29-5A
- East
- West
- CC Carroll
- CC Veterans Memorial
- CC King
- CC Miller
- CC Moody
- Flour Bluff
- Gregory-Portland
District 28-4A
- Cuero
- Gonzales
- La Vernia
- SA YWLA
- SA Fox Tech
- SA Kennedy
- SA Memorial
District 25-3A
- Rice Consolidated
- Edna
- Tidehaven
- Hallettsville
- Industrial
- Palacious
- Yoakum
- Columbus
District 26-3A
- Nixon-Smiley
- Luling
- Marion
- SA Great Hearts Monte Vista
- SA Great Hearts Northern Oaks
- SA Cole
- Universal City Randolph
District 27-3A
- Karnes City
- Jourdanton
- Poteet
- Poth
- SA West Campus
District 29-3A
- Goliad
- Aransas Pass
- George West
- Mathis
- Odem
- Taft
District 27-2A
- Flatonia
- Ganado
- Louise
- Schulenburg
- Shiner
- Weimar
District 28-2A
- Bloomington
- Kenedy
- Refugio
- Skidmore-Tynan
- Woodsboro
- Yorktown
District 29-2A
- Falls City
- Johnson City
- SA Lee Academy
- SA Stacey
- Stockdale
District 28-1A
- Waelder
- Fayetteville
- McDade
- Prairie Lea
- Round Top-Carmine
District 29-1A
- Austwell-Tivoli
- Nordheim
- Runge
- Pettus
