The following are the area basketball and volleyball districts for the 2022-24 high school seasons.

BASKETBALL

District 29-5A

  • Victoria East
  • Victoria West
  • CC Carroll
  • Flour Bluff
  • CC Veterans Memorial
  • CC King
  • CC Miller
  • CC Moody
  • CC Ray
  • Gregory-Portland

District 25-4A

  • El Campo
  • Wharton
  • Bellville
  • Navasota
  • Needville
  • Royal
  • Sealy

District 26-4A

  • Bay City
  • Alvin Iowa Colony
  • Brazosport
  • La Marque
  • Stafford
  • Sweeny
  • Columbia

District 28-4A

  • Cuero
  • Gonzales
  • La Vernia
  • SA Young Men's Leadership
  • SA Young Women's Leadership
  • SA Fox Tech
  • SA Kennedy
  • SA Memorial

District 30-4A

  • Calhoun
  • Beeville
  • West Oso
  • Ingleside
  • Orange Grove
  • Rockport-Fulton
  • Sinton

District 24-3A

  • Van Vleck
  • Boling
  • Danbury
  • East Bernard
  • H. Harmony School of Discovery
  • Hempstead
  • Hitchcock
  • Brazos

District 25-3A

  • Rice Consolidated
  • Edna
  • Tidehaven
  • Hallettsville
  • Palacios
  • Industrial
  • Yoakum
  • Columbus

District 26-3A

  • Nixon-Smiley
  • Luling
  • Marion
  • SA Great Hearts Monte Vista N
  • SA Great Hearts Northern Oaks
  • SA Cole
  • Randolph

District 27-3A

  • Karnes City
  • Jourdanton
  • Poteet
  • Poth
  • South San Antonio West

District 29-3A

  • Goliad
  • Aransas Pass
  • George West
  • Mathis
  • Odem 
  • Taft

District 28-2A

  • Bloomington
  • Flatonia
  • Ganado
  • Louise
  • Schulenburg
  • Shiner
  • Weimar

District 30-2A

  • Falls City
  • Brackettville
  • Charlotte
  • La Pryor
  • SA Lee Academy
  • Sabinal
  • SA Stacey
  • Stockdale

District 31-2A

  • Kenedy
  • Refugio
  • Yorktown
  • Woodsboro
  • Port Aransas
  • Skidmore-Tynan
  • Three Rivers

District 30-1A

  • Austwell-Tivoli
  • Moulton
  • Runge
  • Nordheim
  • Pettus
  • Prairie Lea
  • Waelder

Volleyball

District 29-5A

  • East
  • West
  • CC Carroll
  • CC Veterans Memorial
  • CC King
  • CC Miller
  • CC Moody
  • Flour Bluff
  • Gregory-Portland

District 28-4A

  • Cuero
  • Gonzales
  • La Vernia
  • SA YWLA
  • SA Fox Tech
  • SA Kennedy
  • SA Memorial

District 25-3A

  • Rice Consolidated
  • Edna
  • Tidehaven
  • Hallettsville
  • Industrial
  • Palacious
  • Yoakum
  • Columbus

District 26-3A

  • Nixon-Smiley
  • Luling
  • Marion
  • SA Great Hearts Monte Vista
  • SA Great Hearts Northern Oaks
  • SA Cole
  • Universal City Randolph

District 27-3A

  • Karnes City
  • Jourdanton
  • Poteet
  • Poth
  • SA West Campus

District 29-3A

  • Goliad
  • Aransas Pass
  • George West
  • Mathis
  • Odem
  • Taft

District 27-2A

  • Flatonia
  • Ganado
  • Louise
  • Schulenburg
  • Shiner
  • Weimar

District 28-2A

  • Bloomington
  • Kenedy
  • Refugio
  • Skidmore-Tynan
  • Woodsboro
  • Yorktown

District 29-2A

  • Falls City
  • Johnson City
  • SA Lee Academy
  • SA Stacey
  • Stockdale

District 28-1A

  • Waelder
  • Fayetteville
  • McDade
  • Prairie Lea
  • Round Top-Carmine

District 29-1A

  • Austwell-Tivoli
  • Nordheim
  • Runge
  • Pettus

