Victoria West would drop to Class 5A, Division II in the cutoff numbers for realignment and reclassification announced by the UIL on Tuesday.
But VISD athletic director Bobby Jack Wright said the school would opt up to remain a Division I school when the UIL announces districts in February.
The cutoff for Division I was 1,900 and West turned in an average daily attendance (ADA) of 1,852 in October. Victoria East turned in an ADA of 1,965.
“You’re talking about 40 kids,” Wright said of West. “That’s why we’re going to opt up. It wouldn’t make good sense for us to split.”
The six Corpus Christi ISD schools will remain in Class 5A, Division I, although Corpus Christi Flour Bluff will drop to Division II.
“It looks to me keep it the same,” Wright said of the district. “It just makes sense to keep it an eight-team instead of a nine-team district. Obviously, they could throw somebody else in there, but I don’t know why they would.”
Calhoun and Corpus Christi Calallen dropped from Class 5A, Division II to Class 4A, Division I.
El Campo remained Class 4A, Division I, but Gonzales dropped to Class 4A, Division II.
Karnes City and Rice Consolidated dropped from Class 3A, Division I to Division II.
Bloomington, Ganado and Schulenburg dropped from Class 3A, Division II to Class 2A, Division I. Shiner remained in Class 2A, Division I and Flatonia moved up from Division II to Division I.
Yorktown dropped from Class 2A, Division I to Division II.
Industrial and Hallettsville will remain in Class 3A, Division I after turning in an ADA of 351. The cutoff was 350.
Following are the cutoff numbers for February’s realignment and reclassification announced Tuesday by the UIL.
- Class 5A, Division I: 1,900-2,219
- Class 5A, Division II: 1,210-1,899
- Class 4A, Division I: 865-1,209
- Class 4A, Division II: 515-864
- Class 3A, Division I: 350-514
- Class 3A, Division II: 230-349
- Class 2A, Division I: 165.5-229
- Class 2A, Division II: 105-229
- Class 1A, Division I: 59.5-104.9
- Class 1A, Division II: 59.4 and below
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.