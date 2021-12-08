The UIL released its conference and football division cutoff numbers for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 reclassification & realignment on Wednesday.
The majority of the area schools will stay in their present classifications, with a couple opting up a division.
Enrollment for Class 6A schools is 2,225 and above.
Class 5A, Division I is 1,925 to 2,224.
Class 5A, Division II is 1,300 to 1,924.
Victoria East submitted an enrollment of 2,015 and Victoria West submitted 1,843. The Warriors will opt up to 5A, Division I.
Class 4A, Division I is 800 to 1,299.
El Campo submitted an enrollment of 1,112, Calhoun submitted 1,049, Beeville submitted 972, Bay City submitted 977
Class 4A, Division II is 545 to 879.
Gonzales submitted an enrollment of 832, Cuero submitted 630 and Wharton submitted 613.
Class 3A, Division I is 360 to 544.
Yoakum submitted an enrollment of 472, Hallettsville submitted 392, Goliad submitted 381.5, Palacios submitted 379, Edna submitted 372.5 and Industrial submitted 367.
Class 3A, Division II is 250 to 359.
Van Vleck submitted an enrollment of 335, Karnes City submitted 332, Nixon-Smiley submitted 284 and Tidehaven submitted 284.
Class 2A, Division I is 164.5 to 249.
Schulenburg submitted an enrollment of 240, Kenedy submitted 226, Bloomington submitted 220, Refugio submitted 215.5, Ganado submitted 213, Flatonia and Shiner submitted 204 and Weimar submitted 184.
Class 2A, Division II is 105 to 164.4.
Yorktown submitted an enrollment of 153, Louise submitted 140, Woodsboro submitted 125 and Falls City submitted 121.
Runge submitted an enrollment of 70 but will opt up to play 11-man football.
Class 1A, Division I is 59.5 to 104.9 and Class 1A, Division II is 59.4 and below.
The UIL will release the 2022-24 Reclassification and Realignment on Feb. 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.