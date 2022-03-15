The UIL released its realignment for spring sports Tuesday and the biggest changes for Victoria East and Victoria West will come in swimming and diving and wrestling.
The UIL has added a Class 4A in swimming and diving, and as a result West and East will move into District 29-5A with the Corpus Christi ISD schools, Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff.
El Campo, Bay City, Palacios and Van Vleck moved to District 12-4A, Wharton will be in District 11-4A, and Hallettsville will be in District 14-4A.
Victoria East and Victoria West will be in a wrestling district that stretches into the Rio Grande Valley.
The Warriors and Titans will compete against Beeville, the Corpus Christi ISD schools, Donna, Donna North, Edcouch-Elsa, Edinburg Vela, Harlingen South and Weslaco East.
The baseball and softball districts for East and West remained the same with the Corpus Christi ISD schools, Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland.
