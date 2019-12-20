Football

Thursday and Friday’s State Championship Scores

Class 4A Division I

Carthage 42, Waco La Vega 28

Class 4A, Division II

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 35, Wimberley 21

Class 3A, Division I

Grandview 42, Pottsboro 35

Class 3A, Division II

Gunter 43, Omaha Pewitt 22

Class 2A, Division II

Mart 25, Hamlin 20

