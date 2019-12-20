Thursday and Friday’s State Championship Scores
Class 4A Division I
Carthage 42, Waco La Vega 28
Class 4A, Division II
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 35, Wimberley 21
Class 3A, Division I
Grandview 42, Pottsboro 35
Class 3A, Division II
Gunter 43, Omaha Pewitt 22
Class 2A, Division II
Mart 25, Hamlin 20
