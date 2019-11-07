Following are the area qualifiers for Saturday’s state meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock
Teams
Class 3A, Yoakum girls: Bailey Petras, Gisela Martinez, April Novosad, Kylah Fishbeck, Kailee Knezek, Korina Anzualda, Brooklin Berger.
Class 1A, Moulton boys: Luis Zuniga, Edgar Mendiola, Candido Barbosa, John Wenske, Anthony Guzman, Trevor Freytag, Matthew Berckenhoff.
Individuals
Class 5A Girls: Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun; Phoebe Huang, Calhoun.
Class 4A Girls: Veronica Moreno, Gonzales; Jada Johnson, Beeville.
Class 3A Girls: Ellie Albrecht, Goliad; Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg.
Class 3A Boys: Daniel Stout, Industrial; Aaron Wilfert, Industrial; William Lujan, Rice Consolidated.
Class 2A Girls: Marian Grosenbacher, Shiner.
Class 2A Boys: Antonio Martinez, Louise.
Class 1A Boys: Deric Torres, Nordheim; David Torres, Nordheim.
