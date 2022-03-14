UIL state basketball tournament
Class 1A
Graford 42, Texline 39
Class 2A
Clarendon 65, Lipan 51
Class 3A
Dallas Madison 53, San Antonio Cole 51
Class 4A
Oak Cliff Faith Academy 76, Wichita Falls Hirschi 50
Class 5A
Beaumont United 62, Mansfield Timberview 57
Class 6A
Duncanville 69, McKinney 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.