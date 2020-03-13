The UIL has suspended all athletic play and contests due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Texas.
The suspension begins Monday and will end March 29.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. said in press release. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
TAPPS schools (St. Joseph, Hallettsville Sacred Heart, Faith Academy and Shiner St. Paul) are also suspending athletic activities until April 12.
The St. Joseph baseball team finished its game against Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway on Friday before suspending play.
Victoria East, West and Yoakum will finish the VISD tournament, which ends Saturday.
“It is what it is,” said East baseball coach Wes Kolle. “There’s nothing we can control. We’ve just got to deal with it. We’ll handle it the best we can. It’s going to be a great opportunity for us to work on a lot of things in practice and Lord knows we need it.”
East and West softball and soccer played district games Friday night.
Calhoun will play a district game against West at noon Saturday in Port Lavaca.
For Track and Field, the Gobbler Relays in Cuero is still scheduled to take place Saturday morning. The UIL said it will continue to follow the direction of state and local officials to monitor situations and make any additional announcements as needed.
The soccer playoffs, which were set to begin March 26, have been pushed back until April.
“We’ve just got to worry about the things we can control,” said West senior Ashton Grones. “We can’t really control this virus going on. We’ll continue to practice. We’ll get better every day in practice.”
Following are VISD sports that have been cancelled.
Monday
- West and East JV baseball
Tuesday
- East and West baseball, East softball
Friday
West boys golf,
- East and West softball, East and West baseball
March 21
- Girls state powerlifting, west girls track and field, East and West softball, East and West baseball
March 23
- Victoria West JV baseball
March 24
- East and West tennis, East and West softball, West baseball
March 26
- East tennis, East and West Track and Field
March 27
- East and West tennis, East and West softball, East and West baseball
March 28
- Boys state powerlifting, East and West baseball, East and West softball
