Taking another step after suspending all athletic competitions on Friday, the University Interscholastic League announced Monday that it had suspended all athletic activities outside the school day until March 29.
"At this time all practices and workouts conducted outside the school day, as well as spring football are postponed until March 29," the UIL statement read. "During this time a school should not conduct practices or use school facilities or equipment. ... All athletic facilities should remain closed until further notice for both non-school and school activities."
School practices include open gyms, open facilities and open weight rooms.
The UIL said in the statement that if spring football were canceled then football workouts would resume Aug. 3 and teams would be allowed to add an additional scrimmage to their schedule.
