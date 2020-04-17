The UIL and TAPPS have canceled remaining spring activities and state championships.
The announcement came after Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday closed all Texas schools from in-person learning for the rest of the school year.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a press release. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
The cancellation was all but expected by administrators and coaches.
"It’s not like it’s a huge surprise or anything," said VISD Athletic Director Bobby Jack Wright. "We’ve all been dealing this for a month now. Pretty much everybody had the understanding that this isn’t looking good and it’s more than likely you’re not going back to school and sure enough they came out and said it today and the UIL followed suit."
Practices, rehearsals and workouts also remain suspended for the UIL and TAPPS until further notice.
"It's a sad and historic day," said St. Joseph Athletic Director Bryan Jones. "Nothing like this has ever happened since I've been alive. You feel for those seniors, who poured their heart and soul, and them not getting to complete the year."
Wright admitted he's never experienced anything similar to what's happening in his career as a coach and administrator.
"It’s a bad deal," he said. "As we all know, these are unprecedented times. None of us have ever been through anything like this. Coaches, players, and administrators, nobody’s been through this kind of thing."
Seniors participating in spring sports will be hit hardest by the stoppage.
"It’s incredibly disappointing for the seniors in particular," Wright said. "It’s been a disappointment for all those kids and all the coaches."
"All we can do now is pray for everyone who has been affected by the coronavirus, and the health care officials taking care of them," Jones said. "I thank our seniors and student athletes for all the time and effort they put in - and I thank the fans for their support."
Wright realizes a lot of uncertainty remains when it comes to what the future holds for athletics.
"The thing about it is in this deal is everybody is in the same boat and same predicament," he said. "It’s not like you guys aren’t going to get to finish and this other group of players are going to get to finish."
Wright said the lights at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium would remain on from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.
"It’s a major disappointment for the kids," he said. "I can’t imagine what they’re feeling. As administrators, teaches and coaches our hearts go out to them. You hate it for them. But we’ve got to go on and move forward."
