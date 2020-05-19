Victoria West vs. Harlan Football
Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce walks off the field with quarterback Donovan Harris during a game against San Antonio Harlan at Dub Farris Athletic Complex in San Antonio.

 Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate

Coaches around the area could soon have the opportunity to work with their athletes in person.

The UIL announced Tuesday that it would release guidelines for limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities June 8.

The announcement followed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ruling allowing gyms and fitness centers to open Monday in a limited capacity.

“We were just surmising as coaches that something would be happening if gyms were opening up,” said Victoria West head football coach Courtney Boyce.

Boyce is waiting to see what the UIL allows, including whether it includes sports specific workouts.

“It’s given us something to start prepping for,” he said. “I think the parameters are going to be important to see what it is that is allowed.”

Boyce and his staff have held virtual workouts, and they recently decided to begin using a phone app to keep track of their players’ progress.

“We’ve been meeting with our kids five days a week and doing workouts, character development, and football on Fridays,” he said.

The UIL gave no timetable for when the guidelines would be announced, except to say once they were finalized they would be released to schools.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

