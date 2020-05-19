Coaches around the area could soon have the opportunity to work with their athletes in person.
The UIL announced Tuesday that it would release guidelines for limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities June 8.
The announcement followed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ruling allowing gyms and fitness centers to open Monday in a limited capacity.
“We were just surmising as coaches that something would be happening if gyms were opening up,” said Victoria West head football coach Courtney Boyce.
Boyce is waiting to see what the UIL allows, including whether it includes sports specific workouts.
“It’s given us something to start prepping for,” he said. “I think the parameters are going to be important to see what it is that is allowed.”
Boyce and his staff have held virtual workouts, and they recently decided to begin using a phone app to keep track of their players’ progress.
“We’ve been meeting with our kids five days a week and doing workouts, character development, and football on Fridays,” he said.
The UIL gave no timetable for when the guidelines would be announced, except to say once they were finalized they would be released to schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.