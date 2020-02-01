The state’s greatest-kept secret is about to be revealed.
Months of rumor and speculation will be become fact Monday when the UIL releases its biennial reclassification and realignment for football and basketball.
The average daily attendance numbers for schools were released in October and the UIL announced the cutoff numbers for each classification in December.
Area coaches will gather at the Region III Education Service Center in Victoria and other service centers around the state to pick up their packets showing what district they will compete in for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.
Coaches will also be able to officially schedule non-district games, even though most of them have done so unofficially.
Following are five questions to be answered in realignment and reclassification.
1. What’s ahead for the Victoria schools?
Victoria East and Victoria West have competed in Class 5A, Division I against Corpus Christi schools the last two seasons. The previous two seasons the Titans and Warriors were in a district with Angleton and Fort Bend County schools. As a result, of West, Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff opting up from Division II to Division I, a number of scenarios are possible. East and West could remain with the Corpus Christi schools in a nine-team district, could move back toward Fort Bend County, or could land in a district with San Antonio area schools such as Veterans Memorial from the Converse school district and Seguin.
2. Will Calhoun continue heading south?
Calhoun athletic director and head football coach Richard Whitaker knew the Sandcrabs would drop from Class 5A, Division II to Class 4A, Division I. But he was surprised when Corpus Christi Calallen and Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway did the same. With Corpus Christi Miller dropping, Calhoun be placed in a district with Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, Miller, Beeville and one or two other schools. Another possibility is Calhoun moving into a district with El Campo and Bay City, since their district is losing Fulshear and Sealy.
3. Will Cuero get a new home?
Trips to the Hill Country have been no vacation for Cuero. The Gobblers have competed in the toughest Class 4A, Division II district in Region IV the last two seasons. Cuero won the state championship in 2018 and Wimberley advanced to the state final last season. But with Gonzales dropping from Class 4A, Division I to Division II, the Gobblers could move into a district with their longtime rival. There is also the possibility of schools from the Coastal Bend joining the district.
4. Is a shakeup coming in Class 3A, Division I?
Yoakum, Edna, Industrial, Hallettsville and Goliad have been members of District 14 the last two seasons, while Palacios and Rice Consolidated have competed in District 13. With Rice Consolidated dropping to Division II, a change is possible. Edna and Industrial could move into a district with Palacios. Goliad could be sent back into a district with Coastal Bend schools. Yoakum and Hallettsville could go either direction and could even join teams from the San Antonio area.
5. What’s in store for Class 2A, Division I?
No division in the area experienced more change than Class 2A, Division I. Ganado, Schulenburg and Bloomington dropped from Class 3A, Division II, Flatonia came up from Class 2A, Division II, and Yorktown dropped from Class 2A, Division I to Division II. Schulenburg and Flatonia could join long-time foes Shiner and Weimar in a district that could also include Ganado or Kenedy. Ganado and Kenedy could possibly move south into a district with defending state champion Refugio. Bloomington could go either direction. Refugio could head south as it has the last two years.
