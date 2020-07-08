The UIL released updated guidelines Wednesday for summer strength and conditioning drills, which may resume Monday.
The UIL said participating schools should take into “context” the local COVID-19 situation while coming up with a plan.
The UIL mandated masks be worn be anyone over 10 at the drills when not actively practicing or exercising with certain exceptions.
The UIL will also allow students to access locker rooms and to participate in drills involving one or more students on offense and one or more students on defense.
“The football coaches are excited about that,” said VISD athletic director Spencer Gantt. “There’s a little bit of gray area when they talk about masks. But just to air on the side of caution when we’re doing our one-on-one stuff, we’re going to wear our masks for that. We’re going to give the kids plenty of breaks where they can take their masks off when they’re six-feet away.”
Cuero athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez is also leaning toward requiring athletes to wear masks.
“I’m excited to get a chance to do some one on ones,” he said. “Anything they ask us to do we’re going to be willing to do to try and save the game.”
Alvarez plans to study the guidelines and decide what changes Cuero will make before resuming drills Monday.
“I’ve got to do some more reading and thinking,” he said. “You’ve got to sit there and analyze what’s best for your kids with the rules that you have.”
Gantt wasn’t surprised the UIL reopened locker rooms, but expects VISD athletes participating in drills to come to workouts dressed and depart without changing clothes.
“At some point, they’re going to have to,” Gantt said of opening locker rooms. “Obviously if we’re going to continue to progress and get ready for football and get ready for school to open up at some point they’re going to have to.”
Schools are required to follow Texas Education Agency procedures and screen staff before holding workouts. Schools may also screen students participating in the workouts.
Most schools were already taking their athletes temperatures before allowing them to enter facilities or participate in workouts.
The UIL guidelines said those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are not allowed on campus, and those exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus.
