The UIL updated its COVID-19 guidelines for summer strength and conditioning workouts Tuesday.
There is no longer a requirement for there to be one staff member per 20 students in attendance for workouts.
Beginning June 22, schools can increase the capacity of indoor workouts from 25% to 50%. Students will also be allowed to workout in groups of 25 for sports specific drills outdoors and 15 indoors, currently students are only allowed to work out in groups of 15 outdoors and 10 indoors.
Other regulations will remain in place, including a requirement for equipment to be disinfected between groups, no sharing of food or water and clothes and towels not being allowed to be laundered on site.
