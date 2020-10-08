Victoria East senior Ethan Farias is pleased with what he’s seen from Victoria East after two games.
Good passes, less missed tackles and keys stops on third down.
But the area Farias is hoping to see improvement is limiting mistakes.
The Titans, who are 2-0 after wins against San Antonio Southwest Legacy and Corpus Christi Carroll, have combined for 22 penalties in the first two games.
“I’m happy with how we’re playing but we still have things we need to work on,” Farias said. “We have some tough games ahead of us so we have to keep striving for greatness.”
The Titans are aware of the missteps, and have spent the week working on them in preparation for Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday in the Titans’ home opener at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.
The Eagles (2-0) are off to a good start after combining for 114 points in wins over Corpus Christi King and Miller.
“We’ve had our share of mistakes but in the end, they’ve done a good job preparing during the week,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “Veterans Memorial is an exceptional program, but we’ve had a really good week and we’re confident going into this game. Our coaches have done a good job preparing our kids.”
The Eagles are led by quarterback Carter Senterfitt, who passed for 180 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Corpus Christi King.
The Titans had another lift from sophomore quarterback Jadon Williams in last week’s win over the Tigers, and a strong defensive performance behind James Jones, who scored on a 100-yard interception return. East also saw good things from Elijah Perry, who scored on a 49-yard touchdown pass and Evan Brown, who caught a 29-yard pass for a touchdown.
Williams finished with 117 yards through the air and two touchdowns.
“Staring the season 2-0 is a great confidence booster,” Perry said. “We hope to bring it to this game. With all the uncertainty of whether we will have a football season or not, it feels great to finally play at home with the familiar faces of family and friends.”
Friday night will be the first home game for the Titans since Nov. 2, 2019.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Gonzalez said. “It’s going to be great to finally get to play at Memorial Stadium in front of our home crowd. It’s going to be a big night for us.”
The Titans are hoping for bounce back performance against the Eagles after Veterans Memorial rolled to a 42-6 win last season.
“They’re a good team but the past is the past,” Farias said. “We’re in the present now, and we can only control the things we can control right now.”
