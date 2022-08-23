Adison Ozuna and Morgan Korinek kicked it into high gear as St. Joseph saw its perfect season on the ropes.
The Lady Flyers were down 2-1 to the Lady Cardinals before rallying in the final two sets to win the match (26-24, 8-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-8).
“I think the fear of ruining their perfect record is all I can think of that finally spurred them into motion,” said St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund. “Realizing that they were actually about to lose a game may have been the motivation.”
The Lady Flyers started off the first set hot, going up 22-15, looking like the team that had beaten Columbus just three days earlier in the Schulenburg Lady Horn Classic Tournament.
However, the Lady Cardinals, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, went on a 9-2 run to tie the first set 24-24.
The Lady Flyers (12-0) were able to finish out the first set on top, 26-24, however the Cardinals momentum carried into set two, dominating St. Joseph 25-8.
For Swanlund, their poor performance could all be blamed on one thing.
“We just didn’t remember how to pass the serve, so it came down to the basics and that was it,” Swanlund said.
“We were just very frazzled, I don’t know what it was, but we just had to move past it, kind of block that out of our memory, and keep going on through the end,” Korinek, a junior setter, added.
After another unimpressive third set, losing 25-16, it looked as if Columbus (16-3) was on their way to get revenge for their loss to the Lady Flyers last week.
“We just had to come together and say, ‘Hey we need to work as a team and not as individuals,’ and really just communicate through it, and trust each other that we can pull this off and know we are capable of winning,” Ozuna said.
Ozuna and Korinek did just that in the fourth set, connecting with each other for nine kills to narrowly edge out the Cardinals 25-23.
“We always work on our connection all the time. I think that’s what carries us through a lot of games is our connection, especially since we had a short block on the outside, we used that to get most of our kills,” Korinek said.
Ozuna ended the five-set match with 23 kills and added seven digs, while Korinek finished the game with a team-high 39 assists and nine digs.
“The main thing was that we kept out mental toughness, we pushed through, kept the momentum and that’s what carried us through the game,” Korinek added.
Overall, Swanlund wasn’t impressed with her team's performance early, but thinks that it can be used as a learning experience for the future.
“They need to not underestimate the small stuff that they kind of take for granted that they’re very successful at, and just really stay focused on the basics,” Swanlund said.
