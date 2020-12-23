Yorktown is ranked No. 10 in this weeks Class 2A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls poll with a perfect 9-0 record.
Schulenburg (7-3) is ranked No. 24.
On the boys side, Flatonia (8-0), Schulenburg (4-4) and Weimar (8-1) are ranked No. 12, 14 and 16 in Class 2A.
For private school boys, Faith Academy is ranked No. 4 and Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.
And for private school girls, Faith Academy is ranked No. 2, Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 5 and Hallettsville Sacred Heart is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.
