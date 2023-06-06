SHINER — Ryan Peterson, Drew Wenske and Bryce Nerada have played a key role in Shiner advancing to the state tournament for the third straight year.
But the three seniors are surrounded by underclassmen who have been an important part of the Comanches’ success.
“We are a young team,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “Our young guys have been key for us in a lot of games. Obviously, we have really good senior leadership. The guys who have a lot of games, and we’ve definitely built around them.
“We had some guys step up. We had question marks after losing kids from last year, some really good players. I’m really proud of the way the kids have stepped up and filled those roles.”
The Comanches (31-4) need to look no further than last week’s regional final series sweep of Johnson City for contributions made by their younger players.
Freshman Landyn Pohler hit a go-ahead two-run home run. Junior Kaiden Boothe had three hits, and sophomore Carson Schuette picked up a save in Shiner’s 5-2 Game 1 win.
Schuette had the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Comanches’ 1-0 Game 2 win.
“We’ve developed really well,” Schuette said. “Everyone has come together and played great baseball all year. Everybody on this team is capable of anything. We’re all great baseball players with great abilities.”
Peterson, who has been a member of all three state tournament teams, has seen the younger players’ confidence grow during the season.
“At the start of the season, you could tell they were new to it,” Peterson said. “As the season has progressed, they’ve just fit right in and they know what they need to do.
"Anytime anyone is up at bat," he added, "we have full confidence they’re going tp put the ball in play and something good is going to happen."
Boothe gives much of the credit for the underclassmen’s success to the seniors' guidance and game experience.
“I think the seniors stepped up this year and took really good initiative to teach us,” Boothe said. “I think most of it is just being calm. The biggest thing is being calm and not trying to do too much.”
Shiner will be making its seventh appearance at the state tournament when it faces New Home (30-4-3) in the Class 2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
New Home lost to Valley Mills, which defeated Shiner in last year’s state final.
“They swung the bat really well in the game we watched before,” Boedeker said. “They’re going to play good defense and their pitching is going to be good. That’s going to be how it is with all the teams. The main thing is we can’t give extra outs and we’ve got to prevent a big inning.”
Shiner is seeking its fourth state championship and its first since 2004.
“It definitely helps having the experience of being there,” Boedeker said. “They know what to expect. You’re not just caught off guard. These kids have set out from Day 1 to make this one of their goals. We got to this point and I know they’re not satisfied just getting there.”
NOTES: Shiner will be the home team in the semifinal game…Tickets are $15 per day and available at the gate with credit card only. No cash will be accepted. Those ages 2 and under are admitted free of charge.