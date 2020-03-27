Victoria West senior Bryce Sitka was hoping a strong season would help boost his chances at an athletic scholarship.
But now with spring sports suspended and no way of knowing when or if they will return because of COVID-19, Sitka and other area seniors are left contemplating their athletic future.
“It’s something that’s just out of our hands right now,” Sitka said. “It’s uncontrollable and it sucks not just for me, but for all of the seniors. We’ve worked hard for these past three or four years and seeing it crumble like this is just sad.”
Zack Shannon, a Victoria East senior, is in a different situation after committing to play baseball at NJCAA, Division I Indian Hills Community College on Tuesday.
“I was really relieved,” Shannon said. “I knew I had a chance to play at the next level, but I didn’t want to pull the trigger too soon. But I at least could say that I knew I had somewhere that I would be able to go even if this high school season gets canceled.”
Most players from East sign at the school’s library.
Shannon hopes he gets that moment before the school year ends.
“It would be pretty sad but I would be OK,” Shannon said. “I’d like to thing of myself as a pretty humble guy, and I don’t need the glory for it. I’d love to do it, but at the same time if it doesn’t happen it’s all right.”
It may have been a relief for Shannon when he was signed, but he knows that others haven’t been as fortunate.
“It’s not over yet,” he said. “Even if this high school season gets canceled, you have this summer. You still have tournaments and showcases. You can’t just give up, and if you really want to play you have to go out there and get it in the summer.”
Sitka started the baseball season strong, hitting .588 with four doubles and two triples in seven games.
But now his focus is shifted to the club circuit, which he hopes to still play in over the summer.
“That’s my main goal,” Sitka said. “I just want to use this time to get better and not just sit on the couch. It’s hard because you don’t know what’s going to happen with everything shut down, but I also don’t want to sit here and not get better because once everything eventually comes back, this is going to show who kept putting in the work, and who sat around.”
Sitka has scholarship offers lined up from multiple collegiate programs, but hasn’t been able to make visits to campuses as he had hoped. He is staying in touch with the coaches through text since they can’t meet in person.
Despite everything, he is keeping a positive mindset.
“I’ve just been talking with my other teammates,” Sitka said. “It’s nice to know you aren’t alone in this. There’s millions of other people going through it. The baseball team has a group chat so we all just keep in contact. I’m still hoping we may be able to play again by the end of the season.”
