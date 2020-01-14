Victoria West has struggled at times this season.
But the Warriors haven’t quit on themselves.
West led No. 4 Corpus Christi Carroll in the fourth quarter before dropping a 53-47 District 30-5A decision Tuesday night at the West gym.
“They’re No. 4 in the state,” said West’s Aaliyah Castillo. “As close as we came to beating them, I think we played a full four quarters, we played as a team, and we never got down on each other.”
Castillo did her part making three 3-pointers and leading the Warriors (13-14, 4-5) with 17 points.
Castillo did her part making three 3-pointers and leading the Warriors (13-14, 4-5) with 17 points.
“I was just feeling it,” she said. “We have to keep playing hard as a team. We have to look for each other and not play as individuals.”
The Lady Tigers (23-4, 9-0) led by as many nine points in the first half, but were never able to pull away.
“Our message was we have nothing to lose,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “Just get out there and compete and play. If you do that, at the end of the game we’ll be close enough to have a chance.”
West pulled within three points at halftime and took a 37-34 lead into the fourth quarter, as a result of a 10-0 run sparked by two 3-pointers by Castillo.
“I thought we started off slow,” Jimenez said. “We started off with a lot of turnovers. Once that changed and once we started making shots, that’s probably the most complete game we’ve put together in a while. Definitely a good team and we played them.”
Carroll made eight 3-pointers and had three during a 14-3 run to open the fourth quarter.
Carroll made eight 3-pointers and had three during a 14-3 run to open the fourth quarter.
The Warriors pulled within 48-45 with Castillo’s final 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining, but got no closer.
“We can accomplish beating teams like this,” Castillo said. “We just have to work together as a team. We have to be there for each other. When we make a mistake, we have to come back and do better.”
Jimenez was proud of her team’s effort and knows they will need a similar effort going forward to stay in playoff contention.
“I’m hoping that we do,” she said. “I really do because we’re going to need that going into the Corpus teams and going into King. I’m a little disappointed, but real happy in the way the played and came out and actually competed. Slow start, but again, I think we saw a lot of positives.”
Corpus Christi Carroll 53, Victoria West 47
Points: (C) Briwanna Thompson 4, Alizanette Kearney 9, Ciara Garcia 6, Maya Simon 15, Elisa Trevino 7, Melissa Mata 1, Jolyssa Cortez 11. (W) Dailynn Zarate 2, Aaliyah Castillo 17, Ashley Giesalhart 12, Aliza Scott 4, Alana Johnson 4, Khylea Hawkins 8.
Halftime: Carroll 26-23. 3-pointers: Cortez 3, Trevino 2, Kearney, Garcia, Simon, Castillo 3, Gieselhart 2. Records: Carroll 23-4, 9-0; West 13-14, 4-5. JV: Carroll 65-55.
Final Boys:
Victoria West 49, Corpus Christi Carroll 48
