SAN ANTONIO — Jerheme Urban won a national championship at Trinity University after graduating from Victoria Stroman before going on to a NFL career that included a Super Bowl appearance with the Arizona Cardinals.
Urban is about to enter his eighth year as the head football coach at Trinity and feels the NCAA Division III program is on the verge of competing at the national level.
“I think we’re knocking on the door,” Urban said during an appearance at the Texas High School Coaches Association’s coaching school. “We don’t have the depth that other places have. In some ways, we have to stay healthy. We have to have the ball bounce our way in that area. We’ve had tremendous people come in and lay a great foundation.”
Trinity went 3-1 last year in a season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I look at it as an extra opportunity and not to moan and complain about things we didn’t have,” Urban said. “We looked at it as a unique opportunity. We got a chance to grow as a staff in different ways and the guys got a chance to grow because they were not only preparing for a season but also for a real season come this fall.”
Urban was also thankful for a chance to get his younger players some valuable experience.
“Trinity being an academic institution,” Urban said, “a majority of our seniors had to opt out because they had paid internships that kept them on board that they had always planned for this spring.”
Trinity’s high academic standards limits its recruiting pool, but it doesn’t bother Urban.
“While some would look at it as a negative, I would look at it as a benefit,” he said. “Our retention rate is through the roof. Guys come and they stay because they’re part of a small recruiting class. We can be really intentional in our recruiting process.”
Urban enjoyed the educational and athletic experience at Trinity and wants his players to do the same.
“We have tremendous senior leadership coming back with our super seniors,” he said. “We’re knocking on the door. We’ll never really be there because there is always stuff to refine. But I feel very good where we’re at.”
