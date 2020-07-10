Victoria Generals coach Michael Oros knows Hobbs Price will be in the lineup.
Oros’ biggest challenge is deciding where in the lineup Hobbs will hit.
“I think he’s hit in every spot,” Oros said. “I think he’s done everything. With all those tools of contact with the bat, he can really hit anywhere in your lineup.”
Price hit second and started in center field in the opener of a three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
“I’m just happy to be here,” Price said, “and happy we’re getting to play baseball again.”
Price played baseball and football at Fredericksburg before continuing his baseball career at UTSA.
His freshman season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but UTSA coach Pat Hallmark suggested Price make the trip to Victoria this summer.
“It was disappointing to have a short season,” Price said. “I felt like we were going to have a great season at UTSA. My head coach wanted me to come down here. He said there were good people and good coaches. He said it would be a good experience.”
Price didn’t need much time to get back in the flow and has been one of the Generals’ most consistent players.
“It was actually easy because I hadn’t been able to do much of what I’ve wanted to do,” he said. “I came out and had a lot energy and it was a great time.”
Oros has appreciated the effort and work ethic he’s seen from Price.
“He’s got a lot of tools,” Oros said. “He can hit for power, he can hit for contact. His arm’s good and his fielding is good. He’s a pretty good baseball player.”
Price is enjoying the chance to get back on the field as he prepares for what he hopes will be his first full season at UTSA.
“My goal this summer was getting at-bats, seeing good pitching and just getting work in and getting better every day,” he said. “We’ve played some guys from some big-time conferences. We’ve seen some good arms and it’s a great experience.”
Hobbs knows his stay with the Generals will be a short one, but he’s trying to make the most of every game.
“Everyone is having a great time,” Price said. “Everyone enjoys being around each other. We have great guys on the team.”
NOTE: Hobbs played at Riverside Stadium in high school when Fredericksburg took on Sweeny and Generals teammate Wes Folce with a berth in the state tournament on the line. Sweeny won the series.
