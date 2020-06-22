Football logo

A Van Vleck student attending summer strength and conditioning drills last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result the program has been shut down until next week.

“The summer athletic program will be closed for the week, June 22-25, to allow for deep cleaning and sanitizing of the athletic facilities at VVHS,” the school said in a statement on its website.

Bay City could resume its summer strength and conditioning program Monday, June 29.

The program was shut down June 16 after a student who attended workouts sometime between June 8-10 had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

