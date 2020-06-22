A Van Vleck student attending summer strength and conditioning drills last week has tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result the program has been shut down until next week.
“The summer athletic program will be closed for the week, June 22-25, to allow for deep cleaning and sanitizing of the athletic facilities at VVHS,” the school said in a statement on its website.
Bay City could resume its summer strength and conditioning program Monday, June 29.
The program was shut down June 16 after a student who attended workouts sometime between June 8-10 had tested positive for COVID-19.
