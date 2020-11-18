Van Vleck will be under the direction of a new athletic director and head football coach next season.
Robert Blackmon will not return for his eighth season at his alma mater, and the school district has begun advertising for his replacement on its website.
Blackmon is expected to take an administrative position within the school district.
Blackmon did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday night.
The Leopards went 3-6 this season and were the fourth seed in District 14-3A, Division II.
They lost to Franklin 58-19 in the bi-district round of the playoffs last week.
Blackmon had an overall record of 40-36 at Van Vleck that included five playoff appearances.
Blackmon was previously the athletic director and head football coach at Bay City for four seasons and has an overall record head coaching record of 49-65.
Blackmon played quarterback at Van Vleck before going on to play defensive back at Baylor and in the NFL for nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts.
The school district is hoping to have a new coach in place by February or March.
