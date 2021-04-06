JACKSONVILLE — The 10th-seeded Victoria College Pirates upset the seventh-seeded Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers 69-67 in the first round of the Region XIV Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
VC’s Miles Macadory (Paris JC/Sachse) scored 20 points while Tariq Aman (Temple College/Coppell) added 13 and Ethan Austin (Blinn College/Eustace) had 12.
The 6-11 Pirates (6-11) will now face third seated in Navarro College on Thursday at 6 p.m.
