VC announces new season ticket package

Victoria College announced a new season ticket plan for its sporting events.
The “361 Package,” which is admission to all home games for the 2022-2023 season for only $36.10. VC features a volleyball and men’s basketball team which use the VC Sports Center.
New athletic director Trey Anderson picked the “361” name as a way for the community to help associate with the college’s athletic department.
“We want to show our love and support for the community and look to see them at our games,” Anderson said.
In a press release, the college said Anderson’s community engagement efforts “will continue to be the driving force this year.
Tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code on the graphic or from the department website, www.vcpirates.com.
