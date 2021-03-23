WHARTON — Victoria College defeated Wharton Junior College in four sets Monday night.
The Pirates, now 4-16 overall and 2-11 in Region XIV East Division, had 11 kills from Mikela Mireles and nine from Anisa Martinez in the 25-17, 14-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
Michaela Willborn posted 15 assists and teammate Valerie De La Fuente had 11.
Zoe Garcia tallied 10 digs.
VC finishes the regular season against Tyler Junior College at 4 p.m. Thursday at VC’s Sports Center.
NJCAA Region XIV
Victoria College 3, Wharton County Junior College 1
VC: 25 14 25 25
WCJC: 17 25 18 18
Highlights: (VC) Anisa Martinez 9 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks; Marianna Romero 4 aces, 8 digs; Isabella Dominguez 3 digs; Makenzie Gerlach 6 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Mikela Mireles 11 kills, 3 digs; Zoe Garcia 1 assist, 6 aces, 10 digs; Valerie De La Fuente 1 kill, 11 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs; Michaela Willborn 15 assists, 4 digs; Alexandria Baker-Cooper 2 kills, 1 dig; Nicole Rodriguez 1 kill; Brooke Oney 2 kills; Ryndee Weishuhn 3 kills, 1 dig
