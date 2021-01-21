BRENHAM - The Victoria College Pirates opened the 2021 season Wednesday night with a 99-74 loss to Region XIV foe Blinn College at the Kruse Center.
Sophomore Jordan Wallace led the Pirates with 21 points. He also made three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Sophomore Tariq Aman had 14 points, four assists, and four rebounds. Sophomore Miles Macadory added 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
The Pirates return to action Saturday at 3 p.m. in a contest against Paris Junior College in Cleburne.
