Victoria College Volleyball
Victoria College's Gabrielle Weido digs the ball during a game against Wharton County Junior College. 

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

The Victoria College Pirates fell to 2-3 on the season after a three-set loss to the 17th-ranked Blinn College Buccaneers on Wednesday at VC’s Sports Center.

Blinn College, which improved to 10-1, downed the Pirates 25-21, 25-13, 25-17.

Ryndee Weishuhn (Columbus) led the way for the Pirates with nine kills and four digs. Itzy Zapata (Los Fresnos) had six kills and three digs, Valerie De La Fuente (Mission Veterans Memorial) added 18 assists and three digs and Pilar Garcia (Pasadena Memorial) tallied 10 digs.

VC, competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association for the first year, will return to action Friday and Saturday with four matches in the DAC Classic in Irving.

