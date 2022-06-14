Victoria College’s foray into hosting a tournament will have to wait a year.

VC was notified on Thursday it was not the winner of the bid to host the 2023 NJCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament.

The bid was filed May 13 and was one of two bids filed for the tournament. The NJCAA did not disclose who won the bid in a letter to VC, but did say it was in the northeastern United States.

Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois, hosted the tournament in 2022.

Geographical location was the primary factor in the NJCAA’s decision to award the bid elsewhere.

“While we did not win the bid for this tournament, we will continue to work to find opportunities that will benefit this city,” said VC athletic director Trey Anderson in a statement.

Anderson partnered with VISD athletic director Spencer Gantt to gain use of the 1,700-seat District Event Center as a potential competition site.

Repairs are set to be made to the plumbing in the locker rooms at the DEC, meaning it would be available to host. It was one of the reasons Stroman Middle School made the move to the former Liberty Academy campus and the biggest hurdle to clear for the bid to be filed.

“It’s my understanding that that is in the works, and it will be done before the start of the school next year,” Gantt said in a May interview. “Once that’s established, we’ll have everything we need to pull off a tournament like that.”

VISD was also prepared to allow teams to practice at East and West high schools in addition to the practice gym at the DEC. St. Joseph and the YMCA were also slated as practice venues for the 12-team tournament.

The college also had partnerships with the city of Victoria to help secure promos and discounts at restaurants, hotels and retailers for the tournament, according to Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad.

“I want to thank all of the individuals from the city of Victoria and VISD for their efforts,” Anderson continued in a statement. “I look forward to continuing working together.”

VC placed a bid to host the 2023 NJCAA Region XIV men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, but lost out to Tyler Junior College.