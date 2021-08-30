BEEVILLE – Victoria College lost three matches over the weekend at the Coastal Bend College Region X/Region XIV Classic.
The Pirates (2-5) lost 27-25, 25-16, 25-23 to Ranger College on Friday. Ryndee Weishuhn had 11 kills, Maddison Heibel posted 26 assists and 10 digs, and Addison Amick recorded 22 digs for VC.
Later on Friday, the Pirates fell 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 to Frank Phillips College. Mikela Mireles and Makenzie Gerlach each had six kills. Heibel had 26 assists and Amick added 12 digs.
VC ended the tournament with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 loss to North Central Texas College. Weishuhn had eight kills, Heibel posted a team-best 23 assists, and Isabela Dominguez tallied 14 digs for the Pirates.
VC resumes action Tuesday by opening Region XIV play at Trinity Valley Community College.
