The Victoria College Pirates will open the Region XIV Volleyball Tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday when they face the Blinn College Buccaneers at Trinity Valley Community College’s Cardinal Gym in Athens.
The Pirates (4-17) are the eighth seed in the tournament. The Buccaneers, who are 21-1 and ranked No. 7 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, are the tournament’s top seed.
The Victoria College-Blinn College winner will advance in the double-elimination tournament to face the winner of the Panola College-Trinity Valley Community College winner Thursday at 5 p.m. The Victoria College-Blinn College loser will face the Panola College-Trinity Valley Community College loser at 9 a.m. Friday.
