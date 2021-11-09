Two Victoria College sophomores — setter Maddison Heibel and outside hitter Makenzie Gerlach — received honorable mention on the All-Region XIV volleyball team.
Heibel, an Industrial grad, set a school record with 561 assists. She also had 208 digs and 14 service aces.
Gerlach posted 149 kills, 167 digs, 12 blocks and 12 service aces.
Heibel and Gerlach helped the Pirates set a school mark with 10 victories during the 2021 season.
